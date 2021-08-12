Minneapolis maker of MayDay Parade puppets will sell Avalon Theatre on Lake Street
In The Heart of The Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, the nonprofit that organizes Minneapolis' MayDay parade, will sell the Avalon Theatre, its longtime home on Lake Street. The Star Tribune has a report on the plans by the group, which uses the theater space for workshops, classes and performances. But the costs — about $22,000 in mortgage payments and $71,000 in maintenance, heating and other operations — made a sale the best decision.www.bizjournals.com
