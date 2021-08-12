Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Tuesday: St. Lou Fringe Festival Is Back — With Opera, Experimental Works And More

stlpublicradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Jacqueline Thompson’s St. Louis acting credits run deep. In recent years, she’s portrayed everyone from Esther in New Jewish Theatre's "Intimate Apparel" to Regan in St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s “King Lear.” But next week, she’s taking on an entirely new challenge with “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit.”

news.stlpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Hazelwood, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Teasdale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera#Fringe#Pulitzer Prize For Poetry#Red Rabbit#Grand Center#Con College#Washington University#Air Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden’s defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON CNN — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentABC News

How to help those devastated by earthquake in Haiti

After a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti Saturday morning, destroying hundreds of buildings and homes, the beleaguered country is in need of assistance as a new tropical storm threat approaches. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency announced Sunday that the death toll is at least 1,297 with initial reports that indicate there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy