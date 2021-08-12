Tuesday: St. Lou Fringe Festival Is Back — With Opera, Experimental Works And More

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Jacqueline Thompson’s St. Louis acting credits run deep. In recent years, she’s portrayed everyone from Esther in New Jewish Theatre's "Intimate Apparel" to Regan in St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s “King Lear.” But next week, she’s taking on an entirely new challenge with “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit.”