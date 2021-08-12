Prepare for semester with this post move-in day checklist

On July 30, one month before classes are set to begin, the University of Michigan announced a vaccination mandate for the fall semester. All students, faculty and staff — both in-person and remote — are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and must report this information to the University before the start of the semester. This decision comes in the wake of concerns about the delta variant and its potential to spread among vaccinated people, along with a recent increase of reported COVID-19 cases in Washtenaw County. Similarly, the University recently announced that starting yesterday, face coverings will be required in campus buildings regardless of vaccination status. Perhaps more controversially, the campus bus system shared an unofficial announcement in a now-unavailable Facebook post that bus service will remain limited this fall, especially on North Campus. While many are hoping for a return to normalcy this semester given the opening of residence halls and in-person classes, the recent COVID-19 uptick and the mask mandate indicate that we may not be able to expect a completely “normal” semester just yet.