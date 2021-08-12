Cancel
Education

Prepare for semester with this post move-in day checklist

By Sydney Wood
Daily Illini
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re a new or returning student, this fall semester will be vastly different for many in terms of in-person classes, football games and lifted COVID-19 restrictions. With the excitement of moving to campus, it’s easy to become overwhelmed and forget to prepare for the semester properly. To facilitate the...

San Francisco, CAsan francisco state university

Preparing Together for a Safe Fall Semester

As I look forward to welcoming more people back on campus for the Fall semester, I want to reaffirm that the University, in consultation with the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH), is making every effort to ensure the health and well-being of the campus community. I know, though,...
Creston, IAkmaland.com

New SWCC president preparing for fall semester and beyond

(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College is gearing up for the fall semester with a new president at the helm. New SWCC president Dr. Marjorie McGuire-Welch says the first month of her presidency has been a welcome one after stepping into the shoes of longtime president Dr. Barb Crittenden, who had been associated with the college for nearly 40 years.
Albany County, NYNEWS10 ABC

Area colleges prepare for fall semester

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – College move-in day is right around the corner. Aside from books and backpacks, vaccination cards are the new essentials for students to carry around. “We’re very excited to welcome back and return to them as a normal experience as they can,” says UAlbany COVID-19 Safety...
Noble, OKnews9.com

OU Announces Its Move-In Plans For Fall 2021 Semester

The University of Oklahoma announced its move-in plans for the fall 2021 semester including plans for a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Move-in hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Students and families will check in at the Lloyd...
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Students move in on-campus at UNCW for the fall 2021 semester

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —UNCW is officially welcoming students on campus for move in day. Heavy traffic was seen around UNCW today and Friday, as parents dropped off undergrads and students to move into on-campus housing. Hundreds of volunteers from multiple on-campus organizations were on hand helping the seahawks move their...
Portales, NMEastern New Mexico News

ENMU kicks off semester Aug. 14 with Dawg Days

PORTALES — Staff and faculty at Eastern New Mexico University are excited to welcome students back to campus this fall, as the fall semester officially kicks off Aug. 14 with the annual Dawg Days events. “ENMU-Portales can’t wait to welcome back our students and faculty to the fall semester, with...
San Francisco, CAsan francisco state university

Library Preparing for Fall Semester 2021 Reopening

During Summer-Fall Intersession, the Library will be closed the week of August 9-13 to prepare to reopen for the first day of fall semester classes. Visit the Library the week of August 16-20 to see the spaces and services that will be available for Fall Semester 2021. Intersession hours are available here.
Laramie, WYuwyo.edu

UW Moves Forward With Fall Semester Plan, Indoor Mask Requirement

The University of Wyoming is proceeding with a traditional fall 2021 semester while taking steps to manage COVID-19 amid an increase in cases locally and nationally. UW’s Board of Trustees today (Wednesday) approved a fall semester plan that strongly encourages and incentivizes COVID vaccinations; will require masks indoors through at least Sept. 20 under circumstances to be communicated to the campus early next week; requires students and employees to be tested upon entry to the university; includes a mandatory education seminar on the virus; expands the current weekly sample testing program to both vaccinated and unvaccinated employees and students, with 3 percent of the population tested weekly; and provides for adjustments as circumstances change.
Fargo, NDndsu.edu

Move-in Day: An eventful experience

NDSU Move-In Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21. Welcome Week for first-year students begins Monday, Aug. 23. The NDSU campus will come alive again Saturday, Aug. 21, as hundreds of students move into the residence halls for the start of fall semester. Volunteers will be on hand to welcome...
Washtenaw County, MIMichigan Daily

From The Daily: Proceed with cautious optimism for a not-quite-post-COVID-19 semester

On July 30, one month before classes are set to begin, the University of Michigan announced a vaccination mandate for the fall semester. All students, faculty and staff — both in-person and remote — are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and must report this information to the University before the start of the semester. This decision comes in the wake of concerns about the delta variant and its potential to spread among vaccinated people, along with a recent increase of reported COVID-19 cases in Washtenaw County. Similarly, the University recently announced that starting yesterday, face coverings will be required in campus buildings regardless of vaccination status. Perhaps more controversially, the campus bus system shared an unofficial announcement in a now-unavailable Facebook post that bus service will remain limited this fall, especially on North Campus. While many are hoping for a return to normalcy this semester given the opening of residence halls and in-person classes, the recent COVID-19 uptick and the mask mandate indicate that we may not be able to expect a completely “normal” semester just yet.
Cincinnati, OHFreeport Journal Standard

Good Morning: Be prepared to find post-pandemic slacks that fit

If a Boy Scout marries a Girl Scout, shouldn’t they as a couple always be prepared? This was a question I asked myself last week. Steve was leaving Sunday afternoon for a four-day golf trip to Indiana and Ohio. He was meeting up with some other golfers to play four different courses.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Alamo Colleges will move most classes online for first 2 weeks of fall semester

The Alamo Colleges District on Thursday became the latest higher education institution to delay a full return to in-person classes when its fall semester starts. The five community colleges will hold most classes online for two weeks as a safety measure amid the surge in coronavirus cases. Once back, masking will be “strongly encouraged” but not required.

