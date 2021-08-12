Interior design and technology – Ford Kuga
Five trim levels are available – Zetec, Titanium, ST‑Line, ST-Line X and top-drawer Vignale – all of which are offered with a range of hybrid powertrains. Once seated in the plush ST-Line X, the powered front seats and adjustable leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel means it doesn’t take long to find a comfortable driving position. Metallic touches on the curvy dash and door panels, alloy pedals and prominent red stitching on the seats and floor mats give the cabin a bespoke feel, reflecting the good-looking ST-Line full body styling kit with sporty red brake calipers.www.just-auto.com
Comments / 0