‘One night during dinner I realised I couldn’t make my hand pick up my fork’

By Sandhia Shah
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first few months after a multiple sclerosis diagnosis are always the hardest. I say that, but eight years after mine, I imagine there are harder days still to come. Those early months are hard in a different way, perhaps. They’re hard because it’s all so new, because you have more questions than answers and the road ahead is so uncertain. Hard because, as Christina Applegate, the US actress who announced this week that she was diagnosed with MS a few months ago, knows, being told you have a degenerative brain disorder in your 40s is an extremely difficult thing to come to terms with.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Applegate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fork#Brain Tumour#Ct#Mri#Nhs
