The most coveted editions of the Omega Seamaster: from collectors' favourites to total bargains

By Tracey Llewellyn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, it may be best known as the watch of choice for the post-Fleming 007, but long before Pierce Brosnan’s 1990’s James Bond chose to ditch his Rolex for a Seamaster, the model made its 1948 debut in celebration of Omega’s 100th anniversary. A hit from the start, the watch that Daniel Somlo, executive director of Somlo London the world’s only official Omega vintage store, calls “the foundation of modern Omega”, went on to become the brand’s biggest selling model and has remained in continuous production ever since.

