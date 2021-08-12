The most coveted editions of the Omega Seamaster: from collectors' favourites to total bargains

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like the best superheroes, the greatest vintage watches are usually the ones with the most interesting origin stories. Unfortunately, the better the story, the more people you’ll be competing against to score your grail. (See: the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, designed by the late great Gerald Genta and considered the first high-end steel sports watch, or the Rolex “Comex” Submariner, which was field-tested by French scuba divers in the ‘70s.) In the case of the Vaer A12 Dirty Dozen, however, you can add a true superhero watch to your wrist as easily as ordering a new pair of swim trunks—and at a significant discount to the original.