KVCR NEWS

How A Town Of Just 4,000 Prepared For Today's Historic MLB 'Field Of Dreams' Game

By Josie Fischels
 4 days ago
"People will come, Ray," actor James Earl Jones says in the 1989 movie Field of Dreams. "People will most definitely come." And they are coming, by the thousands. Dyersville, Iowa, a town of just over 4,000 people, could see its population more than triple on Thursday, when the long-anticipated MLB Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees is finally played.

San Bernardino, CA
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Town Square#Mlb Field Of Dreams#The Chicago White Sox#The New York Yankees#Npr#Major League Baseball#The Des Moines Register#News Desk
