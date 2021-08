Use these products and methods to get your dish-washing station as clean as can be. After a meal, scrubbing your dishes clean is a must. Post-wash, you should do the same to their temporary home—it's time to get your kitchen sink clean and sparkling again. "Dried food is a combination of starch, protein, and sugars that can adhere to the edge of the sink, making it difficult to clean," says Julie Utschig, of Caldrea R&D. "This combination, mixed with deposits from hard water, can produce buildup." Luckily, it is very possible to wipe these nuisances away. Ahead, Utschig explains exactly how to do so.