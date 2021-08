Anchoragejobfinder.com aims to connect job seekers to open positions while gathering real-time data on local job market. Employers across all industries are looking for qualified workers to fill open positions, with many in Anchorage offering new incentives, extra pay and even bonuses for successful referrals. Already focused on attracting and retaining businesses and workforce in state, the Anchorage Economic Development Corp. has responded with a tool to support the needs of both employers and job seekers: a new, free website that collects all the online job postings across Anchorage in an organized, easy-to-navigate location.