Fire in the sky: Perseid meteor shower hitting peak

By Mark Birdsall
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the Perseid meteor shower, that is. Staff members from the Delta College Planetarium and Sunset Astronomical Society will be on hand for a “star party” on Friday night at the Dark Sky Preserve at Port Crescent State Park. Stargazers can look forward to a night of telescope viewing of...

