Machine Gun Kelly shares “papercuts” off new album with Travis Barker, ‘born with horns’

The Killers released their best album in ages with 2020's Imploding the Mirage, an album that put a fashionably modern spin on The Killers' Springsteen worship with help from The War On Drugs collaborator Shawn Everett and Foxygen's Jonathan Rado, two producers who know a thing or two about making fashionably modern versions of classic arena rock. Now, just eight days shy of that album's one-year anniversary, they're back with Pressure Machine, which was once again made with Everett and Rado, and which marks their shortest gap between albums ever. The Killers continue to sound more motivated and inspired than they had since the aughts, but while Pressure Machine was made around the same time as Imploding the Mirage with the same production team, it actually sounds noticeably different. If Mirage found The Killers unabashedly embracing their Born in the U.S.A.-sized tendencies, this one feels more like they were shooting for Nebraska.