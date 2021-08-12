Cancel
Machine Gun Kelly shares “papercuts” off new album with Travis Barker, ‘born with horns’

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter going full pop punk on the Travis Barker produced and co-written 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall, Machine Gun Kelly has announced a new album that he made with Travis, born with horns. The blink-182 influence on Downfall was strong, but born without horns' lead single "papercuts" nods more heavily at the Pixies, with a "Where Is My Mind"-esque intro that explodes into an arena grunge-pop chorus. As with MGK's last album, punk and indie purists may roll their eyes at the song's obviously-commercial ambitions, but I dunno, it's pretty damn catchy. Watch the Cole Bennett-directed video below.

www.brooklynvegan.com

