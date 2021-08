Embro resident Vivian Richardson’s business, Simply Produce, is the focus of Tour Warrenton’s Mini Pop-up Market in front of Friends Two in downtown Warrenton on Aug. 6. While Richardson has been canning produce since the age of 10, she turned her lifelong interest into a business in May. Her most popular products include chow-chow, chunky mild salsa, apple butter, squash relish and jalapeno hot sauce.