Chef Kevin Belton's new PBS series explores the rich flavors of Louisiana

Chef Kevin Belton has deep roots in Louisiana. He grew up in New Orleans and as a child he remembered overhearing relatives speaking Cajun French. Through his cooking shows on PBS and cookbook, Belton has become a gregarious ambassador for this state known for good flavor. His latest series and companion cookbook, “Kevin Belton’s Cookin’ Louisiana,” takes a culinary journey to every corner of the state. The show, which debuted in July, was picked up by 93% of the PBS stations in the country.