Tyler City Council approved improvement projects to drainage, sanitary sewer

The Tyler City Council on Wednesday voted to move forward with two drainage improvement projects.

City Manager Ed Broussard received authorization to execute construction contracts with Reynolds & Kay Ltd. for the two upcoming projects.

The first contract is for the Cloverdale Drainage Improvement project costing $3.3 million. It will run along Cloverdale Drive and Silverwood Drive from Caperton Boulevard to just north of Woodlark Drive.

The project will improve undersized and dilapidated culvers, allowing for the repair of a failing storm drain and fixing issues with flooding of streets and homes in the area.

Currently, water passes through an undersized and overgrown open channel between Woodlark Drive and Woodland Hills Drive. The plan is to redirect the water into a closed network of concrete pipes running under Silverwood Drive.

Corrugated metal pipes under properties along an alley from Woodland Hills Drive to Shelly Drive, which are rusting and collapsing, will also be filled with cellular concrete to prevent further damage. It is in the plans to fully replace this system of pipes in the alley with a concrete pipe.

The final section of repairs in the first project will be to replace the existing system of concrete and metal pipes from Shelley Drive to Caperton Boulevard with a concrete box culvert.

In February, the Cloverdale Drainage Improvement project was expanded to address additional property flooding issues around the intersection of Silverwood Drive and Woodlark Drive.

The additions to this project are three curb inlets and the connecting concrete pipes and junction boxes that will be added and connected into the main system at the intersection where flooding occurs.

The second project is the Holly Park Drainage Improvement project costing $434,760.70. This project will include the installation of three curb inlets and connecting storm sewer pipes that tie into the existing system along Holly Creek Drive from Silvermaple Cove to Bedshire Court.

Along with this, across from Bedshire Court, the curb inlet will be replaced with a larger one. The storm sewer pipe connecting the curb inlet with one on the northeast side of Bedshire Court will be replaced with an appropriately sized pipe.

“These projects will alleviate flooding and prevent future property damage,” said Interim Project Engineer Davis Dickson. “Replacing and repairing the undersized infrastructure will drastically improve the way stormwater runs through the community during periods of heavy rainfall.”

Each of these projects is funded by the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund. In total there are 11 drainage projects in the annual work plan.

Two sanitary sewer systems will also be undergoing rehabilitation.

Broussard was allowed to execute contracts for these projects related to the Consent Decree, an agreement between the city and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to improve the wastewater collection system.

The first sanitary sewer rehabilitation contract is for $423,250.74 with C&A Construction.

This contract allows for the replacement of about 1,200 linear feet of pipe, installation of 230 linear feet of new sewer main, replacement of 409 linear feet of pipe with cured-in-place pipe replacement, four point repairs and manhole replacements.

The second project will not exceed $1.8 million.

Engineering services, construction design and inspection services for the remediation of 35,821 linear feet of gravity sewer main lines and 1,364 manholes throughout Tyler will be done by Langan | Adams.

The Water Utilities Bond Fund provides for these projects for sanitary sewer improvements.