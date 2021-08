Please be aware that the Town of Arlington will be conducting playground safety checks of several of their Town owned playgrounds over the next two weeks. These safety checks are being conducted by an outside certified playground safety inspector. To the extent that the safety inspector identifies issues that may benefit from repair or replacement to increase playground safety, it may be necessary to temporarily close impacted playgrounds or portions of playgrounds, so that the recommended repairs or replacement work can be completed by the Town of Arlington’s Department of Public Works. It is expected that the safety inspector will review all potential playground safety issues, including, but not limited to, any issues relating to safety surfacing (woodchips), swing chains, swing clamps and swing belts.