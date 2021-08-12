DTN Grain Open: Soybeans Lower; Wheat, Corn Around Unchanged

CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 1-5 cents * Wheat rises on declining harvest estimates in exporting countries like Russia that have suffered poor weather. * Sovecon trimmed Russia's crop estimate to 76.2 million tonnes from 76.4 million. Russian wheat prices have jumped. * International trading companies that sold wheat and other crops to Asian millers have been caught short after output dropped in Russia and lifted global prices, three Singapore-based traders told Reuters. * In Europe, France's soft wheat showed uneven test weights, a key measure of milling quality, FranceAgriMer said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 4-1/4 cents higher at $7.66-1/2 per bushel. On Friday, the most-active contract hit its highest on a continuous basis since February 2013. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last up 3-1/4 cents to $7.45-1/2 per bushel. MGEX September spring wheat rose 4-3/4 cents to $9.49. CORN - Mixed to down 2 cents * Corn took a breather after rallying on Thursday when the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its U.S. harvest forecast. * Traders are watching for results from the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour of the U.S. Corn Belt this week. * CBOT December corn last traded 1/2-cent lower at $5.72-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3-6 cents * Export demand supports soybeans after U.S. sales to China last week, analysts said. * The USDA on Monday said exporters sold 132,000 tonnes to unknown destinations. * The USDA is due to issue weekly crop progress data at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT). * A monthly National Oilseed Processors Association report is scheduled for 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT). * November soybeans were last up 8-1/4 cents at $13.73-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)