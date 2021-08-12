Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris - kill or trap Charles the Fat in Madness of King Charles

Please click or tap the links below to jump to different sections:. When you begin this quest, you’ll be inside the Villa of Amiens. Walk forward and attempt to open the door in front of you. Eivor will comment that two keys are needed. Use Odin’s Sight and you’ll find the first key in a room on the first floor — the door is unlocked so just head inside and grab the key. For the second key, head up the stairs and open the door on the left (if you’re facing the door that needs two keys). Push the cargo forward until it doesn’t move anymore and then attack the wooden walls on your right. Break the pots on the table with the key and grab the key.