Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris - kill or trap Charles the Fat in Madness of King Charles

By Heather Wald
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wondering whether to kill King Charles or trap and spare him following Queen Richardis' request in Fire and Faith in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris expansion? We're here to help. At the close of Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris, you'll have to choose between trying to trap the king in order to spare his life, or kill him. Whichever you decide will lead to slightly different outcomes, and it can be difficult to discern from the outset what to do. Below, you'll find out what happens either way.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles The Fat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassin#Paris Fire And Faith#Paris Madness#Frankish#Creed Valhalla Treasures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
Related
U.K.BBC

Lindsey hoard: Coins stashed during Civil War declared treasure

A hoard of coins stashed in the reign of Charles I during the English Civil War has been declared treasure. Suffolk Coroner's Court heard the hoard of 1,069 silver post-medieval coins was found during metal-detecting on land near Lindsey, Suffolk, in July 2020. It included coins of all rulers from...
Books & LiteratureIGN

The Madness of King Charles

Please click or tap the links below to jump to different sections:. When you begin this quest, you’ll be inside the Villa of Amiens. Walk forward and attempt to open the door in front of you. Eivor will comment that two keys are needed. Use Odin’s Sight and you’ll find the first key in a room on the first floor — the door is unlocked so just head inside and grab the key. For the second key, head up the stairs and open the door on the left (if you’re facing the door that needs two keys). Push the cargo forward until it doesn’t move anymore and then attack the wooden walls on your right. Break the pots on the table with the key and grab the key.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Geek Review – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris DLC

With a solid foundation to build off, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla took off the shackles of the past and gave players an epic Viking adventure that spanned both time and space. If spending over 50 hours exploring old England was not enough, the Wrath of the Druids expansion added the emerald fields of Ireland into the mix, giving players more lands to explore. But with the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris, this particular entry has seemingly reached peak fatigue.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty Warzone reveals in-game Vanguard teaser

Call of Duty Warzone is revealing an in-game teaser for the next mainline entry in the series, which is heavily rumored to be titled Call of Duty: Vanguard. Officially, the first Call of Duty: Vanguard teaser came about yesterday, but that wasn't so much a trailer as just a few short seconds of footage poking fun at all the recent leaks and rumors surrounding the game. Now, we've got our first proper look at the next Call of Duty, with the following cinematic playing out for the winning team at the end of Warzone matches. Here's the teaser, courtesy of AJ21&Family.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

QuakeCon 2021 schedule accidentally reveals "revitalized version of Quake"

An event on the QuakeCon 2021 schedule has led many to believe that a Quake remaster could be on the cards soon. As reported by Xbox Era, posted to the event’s website was a schedule that contained a talk titled 'Let’s Talk Quake' which is an event where Digital Foundry's John Linneman chats with MachineGames' Jerk Gustafsson "about the title’s iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them."
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Compound Fracture is a retro first-person “Dino Crisis” game

Iteria Games has released the debut trailer for its upcoming action survival horror game, Compound Fracture. Compound Fracture is basically a first-person game that is heavily inspired by the classic Capcom game, Dino Crisis. In this game, players will fight dinosaurs. Players will have to investigate a heinous crime, as...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 players caught breaking tech test NDA may face permanent game ban, EA warns

Battlefield 2042 players who violate their non-disclosure agreements may get banned from playing the final game, EA has said. The Battlefield 2042 technical test is currently underway. Slated to run until August 16 for three hours each day, the tech test is a closed opportunity that only a handful of players will be invited to try if they have an EA Playtesting profile and have signed Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) to get access.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

A Bloodborne first-person mod is currently in the works

A Bloodborne first-person mod that makes boss fights feel even more intense is being developed. The mod’s creator Garden of Eyes is working in collaboration with fellow Souls series modder Zullie the Witch to create a first-person mod for Bloodborne which will soon be available to play. How much more...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion looks stunning in this Unreal Engine 5 remake

Someone's remade The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion's titular gates in Unreal Engine 5. Just below, you can check out the heroic feat from a single developer through the Oblivion subreddit, which emerged earlier today on August 16. The short video entails a camera roaming the recreated Oblivion gate at the ruined city of Kvatch in Oblivion, complete with a war-torn battlefield, ruined city walls, and more details.

Comments / 0

Community Policy