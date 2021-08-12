Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

3 Hydrogen Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

By Scott Levine
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Air Products is developing world-class hydrogen production projects.
  • Management recognizes hydrogen as a long-term growth opportunity for Brookfield Renewable.
  • Hyzon Motors foresees fuel cells will help it race ahead in the next few years.

Racing into the hearts and minds of many growth investors, EV stocks were one of the hottest industries last summer. While enthusiasm for them is still high, hydrogen stocks are currently having their own day in the sun. With industries and governments espousing the virtues of hydrogen-based power, fuel cell stocks, in particular, have soared to lofty valuations.

But investors who believe that fuel cell stocks are the only opportunity to gain exposure to the burgeoning hydrogen economy are mistaken. My pursestrings are pretty tight right now -- the household ice cream budget is pretty high -- but if I had investment dollars to put to work, I wouldn't add the usual fuel cell suspects to my portfolio. Instead, I'd be picking up shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) (NYSE:BEPC), and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESzpa_0bPULhJb00
Image source: Getty Images.

Demonstrating hydrogen expertise since the 1950s

Since it delivered liquid hydrogen to NASA in the 1950s for rocket fuel, Air Products and Chemicals is now at the forefront of developing hydrogen solutions for us bound to terra firma. Partnering with Cummins, Air Products is working on a project to develop hydrogen fuel cell trucks. If successful, the collaboration will result in Air Products converting its global fleet of 2,000 trucks to hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The partnership holds greater promise than just that, though. According to Air Products, the two companies will "will work together to increase the accessibility of renewable hydrogen, including hydrogen infrastructure opportunities that promote the adoption of hydrogen for mobility."

Besides transportation solutions, Air Products is working on transformative hydrogen-production projects. In Saudi Arabia, for example, the company is developing NEOM, a $7 billion facility that will be capable of producing 650 tons of hydrogen daily with the help of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. In the Great White North, Air Products is developing a $1 billion project in Edmonton, Alberta, that will produce liquefied hydrogen for use in vehicles throughout western Canada.

With a $64.3 billion market cap, Air Products deals in a variety of industrial gases besides hydrogen. In fact, the $8.95 to $9.10 in adjusted earnings per share that management forecasts for 2021 is likely not based on its hydrogen business, so investors looking for greater hydrogen exposure will want to look elsewhere.

Focus on the future with a green energy powerhouse

Like Air Products, Brookfield Renewable deals in much more than just hydrogen. The company is a global titan in renewable energy; its global portfolio of almost 6,000 power-generating assets has a generating capacity of nearly 21 gigawatts.

Brookfield Renewable grabbed investors' attention last September, when it announced that it's working with a familiar name in the fuel cell industry, Plug Power. According to the arrangement, Brookfield Renewable will provide renewable energy-sourced electricity to Plug Power, which will use it to produce about 10 tons of liquid hydrogen daily.

Brookfield Renewable is not producing the hydrogen, but the deal illustrates the potential that it has to help other companies procure green hydrogen. Unlike traditional hydrogen production that relies on natural gas, green energy uses electricity from low-carbon sources (like solar and wind power) to electrolyze water and produce hydrogen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGrMF_0bPULhJb00
Image source: Getty Images.

As companies strive to reduce their carbon footprints, green hydrogen is emerging as a popular option. Plug Power, for example, is targeting daily green hydrogen production of 500 tons and 1,000 tons by 2025 and 2028, respectively. How much attention are others paying to green hydrogen? A lot! Goldman Sachs believes that it could grow to be a $12 trillion market by 2050.

Admittedly, Brookfield Renewable doesn't have robust exposure to hydrogen right now, but that may certainly change, suggesting forward-looking investors with long time horizons should consider picking up shares. On its Q2 2021 conference call, Connor Teskey, the company's CEO, commented: "We expect green hydrogen to be a very large and attractive investable opportunity for Brookfield Renewable in the future and one that we feel that we are exceptionally well positioned for when the cost curve for the production of green hydrogen comes down over time."

Go for a ride...if you can handle the risk

For growth investors comfortable with a more speculative stock, Hyzon Motors, which debuted on the markets in late July after a SPAC merger, deserves a look. In developing fuel cells for buses and heavy-duty trucks, Hyzon bears some resemblance to another well-known fuel cell-focused company, Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA). Just hearing that name -- after Nikola's rapid rise and fall -- may lead some to dismiss Hyzon.

But lumping the two companies too closely together is a mistake. Unlike Nikola, which has no vehicles on the road, Hyzon has already demonstrated the ability to deliver vehicles to customers; its parent company, Horizon, has provided fuel-cell systems to power hundreds of buses and heavy-duty trucks.

Investors who have followed companies that have gone public through SPAC deals know well the lofty projections that the companies have about future finances. Hyzon is no different. The company is guiding for revenue of $37 million in 2021, growing to $3.3 billion in 2025.

Profitability also emerges over the next few years. Projecting that it will turn EBITDA-positive in 2023, Hyzon forecasts growing EBITDA to $505 million in 2025. Similarly, the company projects generating positive free cash flow in 2024.

A hydrogen stock for all sorts of investors

Since my budget is tight at the moment, I won't be adding to my portfolio in the immediate future. When I have the chance, though, I'll be strongly considering Air Products, Brookfield Renewable, and Hyzon. As a more conservative investment, Air Products balances out the more risky proposition that Hyzon represents and would help diversify my portfolio.

Brookfield Renewable, on the other hand, already has a spot among my holdings -- and I'm eager to add even more to that position when the time is right, considering management's interest in hydrogen.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
118K+
Followers
56K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Economy#Hydrogen Fuel#Hydrogen Infrastructure#Hydrogen Production#Brookfield Renewable#Hyzon Motors#Ev#Air Products Chemicals#Apd Rrb#Bepc#Cummins#Neom#Plug Power#Goldman Sachs#Spac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Just Went on Sale

Caterpillar is in the process of regaining its momentum. 3M remains a good value option for investors. Passage of the infrastructure bill can supercharge this electricity provider. Whether you're in retirement or simply looking to generate a little extra income, you've come to the right place. Stocks that pay dividends...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

If you're willing to give promising companies some time to prove their might, you don't have to invest big sums in order to enjoy great returns. A $1,000 investment in Microsoft made 10 years ago would be worth roughly $14,000 based on today's stock price and dividends paid across the period. That same $1,000 invested in Amazon 10 years ago would now be worth more than $16,000.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Top Renewable-Energy Stock to Buy in August

Brookfield is increasingly becoming the partner of choice for companies that want to reduce their carbon footprint. The company made excellent progress on its strategic initiatives during the second quarter. Brookfield's success increases the probability it can generate high-end growth in the coming years. The global economy is slowly shifting...
StocksMoney Morning

Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now for at Least 70% Gain

Day trading penny stocks skyrocketed in the last few years, thanks to a low barrier to entry and the possibility to turn small sums into large gains. It's easier for a stock to go from $0.05 to $1.50 than from $15 to $50. Basically, finding the best penny stocks to...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Conversation UK

Blue hydrogen – what is it, and should it replace natural gas?

Blue hydrogen is often touted as a low-carbon fuel for generating electricity and storing energy, powering cars, trucks and trains and heating buildings. But according to a new report by Cornell and Stanford University researchers in the US, it may be no better for the climate – and potentially a fair bit worse – than continuing to use fossil natural gas, which currently keeps 85% of UK homes warm. In the US, about half of all homes use natural gas for space and water heating.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's the Next Stock I'm Going to Buy

It’s been an under-the-radar performer for shareholders. Management has been disciplined and conservative throughout its history. The bevy of offerings could help it navigate industry headwinds. Far from the hype of newly public companies blending finance and technology -- known as Fintech -- is Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY). For...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks To Buy Right Now? 5 To Watch Before September

What’s the definition of penny stocks? If you’re newer to trading, you might not realize that the Securities and Exchange Commission defines these as stocks under $5. While it might not make sense at first, the long and short of it is that the pool of small companies with lower share prices is vast and accounts for a large portion of the retail market.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Popular Robinhood Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

One popular Robinhood dividend stock is a leader in the financial services industry that has differentiated itself from rivals. Another is a Dividend King that's still generating growth after 135 years in business. The third stock offers an attractive dividend yield and markets the world's best-selling vaccine. Popular Robinhood stocks...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

At Under $10, Is IPOF Stock a Buy Now?

Social Capital Hedosophia VI (IPOF) stock is down 45 percent from its 52-week high. The SPAC's stock has pulled back with the selloff in growth-oriented technology stocks. Is IPOF stock a good buy now amid the latest merger news?. Article continues below advertisement. The IPOF SPAC has yet to announce...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

MongoDB offers fantastic business growth at a reasonable stock price. The low share price may not last much longer. It’s time to take action on this appealing growth stock. Next-generation database software maker MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is already a fantastic performer in my personal stock portfolio. Share prices have more than tripled since I opened my MongoDB position in the spring of 2020.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Most Active Stocks Today? 3 Clean Energy Stocks To Watch

Top Clean Energy Stocks For Your Late 2021 Watchlist. When it comes to clean energy stocks in the stock market today, investors have plenty of options to choose from. If anything, this would be thanks to a global movement to mitigate the current effects of climate change. As a result, governments across the globe are now increasing their investments towards environmentally relevant sectors aggressively. Just last week, the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The likes of which will encompass public infrastructure ranging from internet networks and public transport to energy grids.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Retail Stocks In Focus This Week

3 Top Retail Stocks To Watch This Week Amid Earnings. As we begin another week of trading, retail stocks could be taking center stage in the stock market. Namely, some of the biggest names in the industry are set to report their second-quarter earnings this week. Take Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) for example. Now, with a resurgence in coronavirus cases, investors could be considering how things will play out in the retail space. Specifically, should these conditions persist, some would argue consumer home improvement retail trends could gain momentum. So far, both HD stock and LOW stock are looking at gains of over 110% since their pandemic-era lows.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Alphabet’s Google is the gateway to the internet, and MercadoLibre is democratizing commerce in Latin America. These companies should benefit as trends like digital advertising and online shopping continue to gain momentum. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) recently reported strong second-quarter earnings, beating Wall Street's expectations in both cases....
investing.com

2 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Now!

The broader TSX Index looks expensive, but savvy investors can still find top Canadian stocks that trade at cheap prices right now. Teck Resources Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B)(NYSE:TECK) is a global leader in the production of metallurgical coal, copper, and zinc. Steel prices are soaring as countries around the world unleash...
StocksWoonsocket Call

Are These Penny Stocks on Your Watchlist Right Now?

In the past week, both penny stocks and blue chips have taken a rather bullish turn. This is marked by higher than average volume and large gains for certain penny stocks in that time frame. While the overall sentiment in the market right now does have a high degree of uncertainty, investors are finding more comfort in the future.
Energy IndustryCornell University

Touted as clean, ‘blue’ hydrogen may be worse than gas or coal

“Blue” hydrogen – an energy source that involves a process for making hydrogen by using methane in natural gas – is being lauded by many as a clean, green energy to help reduce global warming. But Cornell and Stanford University researchers believe it may harm the climate more than burning fossil fuel.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Industrial Stocks to Buy Now

Do you know who has been riding the pine while the tech sector has been shooting the lights out? Industrial stocks. Ever since their glorious start to 2021 faded in early May, these economically sensitive companies have been treading water. The rest was well-deserved, sure, but going sideways isn’t near...
Energy IndustryThe Next Web

Are hydrogen fuel cells the future of green transport? Sorta

Around the world, governments are implementing policies to promote electric vehicles to reduce oil consumption, climate-related emissions and improve local air quality. Most of the attention is on plug-in electric vehicles. But there’s another option, Hydrogen Fuel Cells (HFCs), an electrochemical power generator that combines hydrogen and oxygen to produce...
StocksEntrepreneur

The Top 3 Materials Stocks to Buy Now

With the Senate finally voting to approve a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, investors are continuing to see money rotate into some of the sectors of the market that stand to benefit the most. The legislation includes roughly $550 billion in new funding for transportation, broadband internet, and utilities and could be a nice catalyst for certain stocks. The materials sector, in particular, is intriguing given that it includes many of the companies poised to play a big role in repairing the infrastructure of the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy