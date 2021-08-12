Mayo Clinic doctor shines light on delta variant surge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mayo Clinic in Rochester has announced Thursday that it will reinstitute visitor policy restrictions next week in response to the continued spread of COVID-19’s Delta variant. According to Mayo Clinic, the updated visitor guidelines for both inpatient and outpatients will begin Monday. As part of the new guidelines, all visitors entering Mayo Clinic will be screened for respiratory illness, will be required to comply with social distancing guidelines and must wear a mask for the entirety of the visit. Those who don’t follow the guidelines will be asked to leave. “The goal of this policy update is to limit...