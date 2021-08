Just like most smartphone enthusiasts, I'm incredibly excited about what Google is doing with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The phones have been revealed (although not fully), and we already know that they are going to use a custom-built Tensor SoC, which is new for Google, and new for the world of Android. On top of that, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro design is far beyond what we ever asked for - it's better than that! The Pixel 6 carries "that Nexus 6P" look, which gives it character.