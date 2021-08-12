EXCLUSIVE: GOP Senators Accuse Biden Officials Of Working At The ‘Behest Of The Abortion Lobby,’ Ignoring The Law
Added by Greg Albaugh on August 12, 2021. Tags: Church Amendments, Conscience Protection Act, Mary Margaret Olohan, Miscarriage of Justice, The Daily Caller New Foundation, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Xavier Becerra. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra violated federal conscience-protection laws when...www.citizensjournal.us
Comments / 1