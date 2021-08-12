Cancel
Presidential Election

EXCLUSIVE: GOP Senators Accuse Biden Officials Of Working At The ‘Behest Of The Abortion Lobby,’ Ignoring The Law

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdded by Greg Albaugh on August 12, 2021. Tags: Church Amendments, Conscience Protection Act, Mary Margaret Olohan, Miscarriage of Justice, The Daily Caller New Foundation, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Xavier Becerra. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra violated federal conscience-protection laws when...

POTUSWashington Examiner

Trump calls on Biden to 'resign in disgrace' amid Afghanistan withdrawal

Former President Donald Trump called on President Joe Biden to "resign in disgrace" on Sunday amid the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover of the country. After about a weeklong military surge that led to the Taliban capturing nearly all of Afghanistan, Taliban forces closed in on...
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Early indicators suggest Democrats' House majority is in jeopardy

WASHINGTON — Democrats with proven track records of winning tough districts aren't running for re-election. Republicans are enjoying early fundraising windfalls. And, as Donald Trump and Barack Obama both learned the hard way, midterm elections almost always break against the president's party. The early indicators that showed Democrats poised to...
Presidential ElectionThe Decatur Daily

Are Biden and the Democrats making a giant political goof by helping out the white working class?

It’s become conventional wisdom that Donald Trump’s name on 2020′s $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check almost put the embattled 45th president over the top in the Electoral College, and that another $2,000 booster shot before November’s election might have given him a second term. So after President Joe Biden won passage of the final $1,400 stimulus payment this spring, reluctant white working-class voters must have showered him with praise.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden's border takedown

President Joe Biden entered the Oval Office and immediately began dismantling America’s border protection policies — policies that were built under President Donald Trump. Wall construction ceased. Deportations paused. Laws on migrants crossing the border immediately loosened or fell by the wayside. The ensuing results of the Biden immigration upheaval...

