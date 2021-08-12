Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

New federal rule protects southern resident orcas down coast

By Ed Stannard
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A federal rule that went into effect July 30 expands protected habitat for the endangered southern resident orcas down the West Coast. The Center for Biological Diversity pushed for the protections, which designate 15,910 square miles of habitat for wildlife. The protections will expand those in the Salish Sea and along the coasts of Washington and Oregon, down to California’s Point Sur, the Kitsap Sun reported.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orcas#Coasts#Monterrey#Ap#The Kitsap Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
U.S. PoliticsFox5 KVVU

Federal water shortage declared for Lake Mead for first time

The federal government on Monday declared a water shortage on the Colorado River for the first time, triggering mandatory water consumption cuts for states in the Southwest, as climate change-fueled drought pushes the level in Lake Mead to unprecedented lows. Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the US by volume,...
AnimalsIslands Sounder

Endangered orcas receive critical habitat protections

On July 30, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that it is expanding designated critical habitat for endangered Southern resident killer whales. The dwindling population’s protection area will now include most coastal waters from Washington to Monterey Bay in California — formerly it encompassed only most of the inland waters of Washington. This designation encompasses waters where we now know that the Southern residents hunt for salmon from West Coast Rivers and other marine species.
Washington StateHeraldNet

Southern Resident orca near Washington state presumed dead

SEATTLE — An orca is presumed dead after being found in distress last week in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, a body of water that separates Washington state from Canada, officials said. The cause of death for the Southern Resident orca pod’s oldest male, known as Cappuccino or K21,...
Animalsdefenders.org

NOAA Expands Endangered Southern Resident Orca Critical Habitat by more than 600 Percent

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has finalized a rule that expands southern resident orca critical habitat by approximately 16,000 square miles. “Now that the federal government has recognized the entire range of this species, it’s important to remove the four dams on the lower Snake River and restore spawning runs of more than a million chinook salmon,” said Kathleen Gobush, Northwest director for Defenders of Wildlife. “Chinook salmon are the southern resident’s orca’s main food. There are few other actions the federal government can take that would as profoundly impact the survival of southern resident orcas than restoring the Snake River.”
AnimalsChronicle

Did the Oldest Male Southern Resident Orca Die Too Young — at Just 35?

He was last seen struggling against the current, terribly emaciated, one of the skinniest orcas ever seen alive. The dorsal fin that once towered from his trademark starburst saddle patch was completely collapsed across his back. He had lost so much body fat, he could barely keep his body afloat.
PoliticsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Neguse bill would extend endangered fish programs

A bill introduced days ago by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado would extend the life of programs that seek to protect endangered fish in the Upper Colorado and San Juan river basins. Neguse, D-Lafayette, who is chair of the House Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands, is...
Colorado Stateeenews.net

Megadrought spurs first-ever federal Colorado River cutbacks

The Biden administration today will declare a water shortage on the Colorado River for the first time ever, triggering cutbacks in the Southwest due to a decadeslong drought that experts say is a sign of what’s to come. Bureau of Reclamation officials will announce that water levels in the river’s...
Ocean City, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

New buoy could help scientists protect whales from wind farm construction off the coast of Ocean City

Each day, they appear as colorful blips on a black graph. The dispatches from a new buoy 23 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, could be nothing more than noise from passing ships or rough waves. But they could be whales. It’s up to researchers at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science to tell the difference. In groups of three, the small sound waves might be sei ...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Beautiful White Grizzly Bear Sighted Near Train Track

This video's got everything: a big train, a pretty bear, a concerned family filming the whole thing, all the ingredients of a classic. Firstly, that white grizzly is really a marvel. Note, it's not a polar bear, or a spirit bear, it's a grizzly bear with white fur. You can tell by the hump in its back, specific to grizzlies. Without seeing its eyes up close, we don't know whether it is albino or not (i.e. whether it is albinism or another genetic disorder), but regardless, the bear's as pretty as a snowflake.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Hawaii StateMaui News

Officials: Hawaii in ‘crisis’

Gov. David Ige and Hawaii’s top health official said Friday that the state is in a “crisis” as it topped 2,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days, though no new restrictions are on the horizon. “Yes, we are in a crisis, and we need to take immediate action...

Comments / 0

Community Policy