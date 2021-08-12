Germany will withhold Afghanistan financial aid if Sharia law is implemented: foreign minister

© BANARAS KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

The German foreign minister on Thursday said that the country would not supply foreign aid to Afghanistan if the Taliban overtakes the county and establishes Sharia law, Reuters reported.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told broadcaster ZDF that the country would not provide foreign aid if the Taliban captured Afghanistan and if the country enacts Sharia law, or Islamic religious law.

"We provide 430 million euros [$505 million] every year, we will not give another cent if the Taliban takes over the country and introduces Sharia law," Maas said.

Afghanistan has been fighting with Taliban forces as the insurgent group has already been able to capture 10 provincial capitals in the past week, causing growing concern over the country's future.

The Taliban on Thursday captured the city of Ghazni, located near the country's capital of Kabul. U.S. intelligence believes that the Taliban could capture the nation's capital within 90 days, according to the Reuters report.