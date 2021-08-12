Glenville State College, Aramark Higher Education continue dining services partnership

GLENVILLE, WV – Throughout the past several months, Glenville State College (GSC) has been working to procure an updated food services contract. With expiration of the existing food services contract with Aramark nearing, GSC initially attempted to extend that contract. However, after discussions with the Office of the West Virginia Attorney General, GSC was instead advised to conduct a Request for Proposal (RFP) process. Working with several campus representatives, Glenville State navigated the RFP and will again be partnering with Aramark as the college’s food services vendor.