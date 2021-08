When is a rib not a rib? As Hamlet might say, "that is the question!" According to Cooks Illustrated, pork spareribs are butchered from the belly, and baby back ribs come from the loin near the backbone. Both are succulent and have bones to nibble on after you've ripped off the meat. But country-style ribs are cut from the loin that connects to the pig's shoulder, also known as the blade, which is cut into chops. The bone is often removed, so the meat can be sold as boneless "ribs" (per The Kitchn).