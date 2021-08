It’s I Expect You To Die 2 month here on Upload Access, and today we’re taking an exclusive look at some of the game’s gorgeous concept art. Envisioning a game like I Expect You To Die is tough. Schell Games’ puzzlers are rich in detail and are often filled with items to interact with and traps to avoid. Environments need to be designed in a way that allows players to look around and take in as much information as possible without turning all the way around or obscuring crucial points of information. Conceptualizing that information has to happen at an early level.