It took Fast Eddie Felson finding his lover Sarah’s body in a hotel room in Louisville to learn who he was. Eddie was full of dreams — so full it hurt — in The Hustler. It lost him his money, his pride, his thumbs (for a stretch) and eventually, Sarah. When he finally gave up and accepted his reality, only then was he able to beat Minnesota Fats. But it was a pyrrhic victory in its hollowness. He’d sold more than he could ever win back on a pool table.