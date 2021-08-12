Squircles are Taking Over Homes Everywhere, and We're Here with Everything You Need To Know About ‘Em

In 2020, we saw celebrities like Frank Ocean, Bella Hadid and Lena Dunham flaunting their Ettore Sottsass’s Ultrafragola mirrors on social media. Since then, we’ve seen it everywhere (seriously, Pinterest *will not let us forget* that this mirror exists). However, as we head into 2021, it seems as if this $10,000 mirror has sparked a new(ish) phenomenon in the design world: squircles. Not sure exactly what a squircle is? Yeah, we weren’t clear on it, either. Luckily, Jennifer Dubas, VP of Design with Hudson Valley Lighting Group, is here to help explain the trend and give us some insight into where it comes from. Here, find everything you need to know about the emerging squircle trend (plus ten items to shop the look).