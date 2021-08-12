Cancel
New Port Richey, FL

29-Year-Old New Port Richey Man Killed In Head-On Crash Wednesday

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL. – A 29-year-old New Port Richey man was killed Wednesday in a head-on crash near Rowan Road and SR-54.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 38-year-old New Port Richey woman was traveling eastbound on SR-54, east of Rowan Road.

Troopers say the woman lost control of the car, crossed the center median, and collided nearly head-on with an SUV.

Investigators say after the collision, the car rotated to a stop along the north shoulder of SR-54 as the SUV overturned.

The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Comments / 2

Tampa, FL
Comments / 2

