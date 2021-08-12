Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have 5G?
When Samsung unveiled the first generation Galaxy Z Flip, in times when every flagship OEM was pushing for 5G compatibility, they left it out. They soon addressed this with a 5G-variant, featuring the 865 Plus being made available for $1449 (reduced to $1199). Now, this launch of two versions in six months might raise the question of whether Samsung will follow a similar strategy with the Z Flip 3. Fortunately, we are glad to confirm, that will not be the case as Z Flip 3 will launch 5G-ready with the Snapdragon 888.pocketnow.com
