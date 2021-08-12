Some Love It, Some Don’t. How The Drivers Feel About Running On The IMS Road Couse This Year

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The winds of change have blown through the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a big way in the last few years. With Roger Penske taking over ownership of the track and making vast changes, many of them for the better, the track is poised to see a period of great prosperity. One of the ideas, in tandem with NASCAR, to fuel this push has been to move the traditional annual NASCAR race from the oval to the infield road course.