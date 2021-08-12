Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Some Love It, Some Don’t. How The Drivers Feel About Running On The IMS Road Couse This Year

By Kurt Darling
WIBC.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPEEDWAY, Ind. — The winds of change have blown through the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a big way in the last few years. With Roger Penske taking over ownership of the track and making vast changes, many of them for the better, the track is poised to see a period of great prosperity. One of the ideas, in tandem with NASCAR, to fuel this push has been to move the traditional annual NASCAR race from the oval to the infield road course.

www.wibc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Speedway, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Aj Allmendinger
Person
Roger Penske
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Nascar Xfinity Series#Nascar Cup Series#Indycar#Irl#Nascar Xfinity Series#Ims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON (CNN) — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentABC News

How to help those devastated by earthquake in Haiti

After a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti Saturday morning, destroying hundreds of buildings and homes, the beleaguered country is in need of assistance as a new tropical storm threat approaches. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency announced Sunday that the death toll is at least 1,297 with initial reports that indicate there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy