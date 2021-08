NBA commissioner Adam Silver poses for a photo with big man Evan Mobley after he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) I have to admit, I’m super excited to see what new Cleveland Cavaliers draft pick Evan Mobley and the Cavs newly-signed big man Jarrett Allen can do together as a duo of twin towers to help the Cavs become a better team and enter a new stretch of success in their history. Aren’t you excited?