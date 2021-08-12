Cancel
TV Series

‘Big Sky’: Cassie Actor Kylie Bunbury Reveals Her Favorite ‘Showdown’ Scene From First Five Episodes

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXcTL_0bPUFwxA00

“Big Sky” on ABC provided a lot of death, drama, and action in a short period of time. While some shows start off slow and take a while to really build up the suspense and interest, “Big Sky” had the attention of viewers very much locked in by the end of the first episode.

The show stars Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell and Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt. After the two start off on bad terms because of a romance-related issue, eventually they grow close and become partners.

Kylie Bunbury Favorite ‘Big Sky’ Scene

Kylie Bunbury recently revealed which scene was her favorite in the first five episodes of the show.

“My favorite scene from the first five episodes would definitely have to be my showdown with Rick Legarski,” Bunbury said.

WARNING: Spoilers below if you haven’t finished season 1.

The moment she is referring to is when she finally catches Montana State Trooper Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) in the act. Everyone had been tirelessly trying to track down the kidnapped girls, but each time they were just a tad too slow.

“Big Sky” seems to be defined by “almost” moments in which the “bad guys” get away just in time.

Finally, Cassie corners Legarski in the basement where he has the girls and is just about to send them off. She nervously points her gun at him as he mocks her tirelessly, trying to get into her head. “You’re like a dog with a bone,” he says. Finally, Cassie literally pulls the trigger and shoots Rick right in the head.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aT_i9aEgXto

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cassie did that Part 2| Now we have concerns. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aT_i9aEgXto)

He falls to the ground, blood pools around him, and Cassie quickly jumps into action to help the girls. There’s a good reason that this is Kylie Bunbury’s favorite scene, given it’s one of the most violent and psychological moments of season one. It will come back continuously as a key moment.

Next Season Expectations

The next season of the show will premiere on Thursday, September 30 at 10/9 CT on ABC. Otherwise, you can watch it the next day on Hulu. As of now, fans don’t really know what to expect from season two of a show that always keeps people on their toes.

It’s all a part of the appeal. Unless you’re one of those actors getting killed off, of course.

“I tell all the writers, ‘We have to be ruthless with these characters and not be afraid to burn them.’ And that’s everybody. I tell the leads that all the time: ‘It’s Big Sky. We killed Ryan Phillippe off. We’ll kill anybody off. Don’t tempt me,'” the new season two showrunner Elwood Reid said to TV Insider.

No one is safe in the eery, dark, and deadly Montana town of “Big Sky,” apparently.

