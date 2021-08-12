Dan’s Daily: First Team Requires Fans be Vaccinated, Panthers Ink Reinhart
Well, this should be another fun day in the comments section. One NHL team has moved to require vaccination and proof of fans in attendance, and they did so based on the overwhelming response of…their fans. In a Swedish interview, Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson inadvertently made waves and turned up the pressure on the Vancouver Canucks. And we looked at several NHL free agents who could be had on two-way deals or minimum contracts to help the Pittsburgh Penguins.pittsburghhockeynow.com
