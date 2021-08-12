Texas A&M Football: Aggies’ recruiting unfazed by Texas’ SEC move

Josh Heupel soon could be coaching against his alma mater on a semi-regular basis. He's just getting started as Tennessee's head coach, but the former Oklahoma quarterback has just seen his alma mater along with Red River Shootout rival Texas join the SEC, though (for now) the two brand-name programs aren't to formally come into the league from the Big 12 until the 2025 season. Heupel, who guided Oklahoma to the 2000 national championship, reacted to the SEC's expansion at Tennessee's preseason media day on Tuesday.