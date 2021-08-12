Texas A&M Football: Aggies’ recruiting unfazed by Texas’ SEC move
Texas A&M football fans weren’t happy to hear Texas had made plans to follow them to the SEC, but it doesn’t appear to have hindered the Aggies on the recruiting trail. No sooner had the news leaked that Texas was making a bid to join the SEC than was Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork in front of a microphone. “We love being the only school in the state of Texas in the SEC,” Bjork declared with vigor.saturdayblitz.com
