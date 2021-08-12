Cancel
Which Metropolitan team improved the most in the offseason?

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot every team can improve its roster in the offseason. Sometimes teams have to shed salary, other teams intentionally try to get worse in order to rebuild. But for most teams, the offseason is about putting together the best roster possible. Some teams managed that better than others. Andrew Gillis...

www.nbcsports.com

Nikita Gusev
Mackenzie Blackwood
Pavel Zacha
Alex Nedeljkovic
Jonathan Bernier
Carter Hart
Dougie Hamilton
Rasmus Ristolainen
Wayne Simmonds
John Tortorella
#Flyers#Metropolitan#The Metropolitan Division#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Metro Division#The Red Wings#Metro Division#Columbus#Gm#The New York Rangers#Islanders
NHLBleacher Report

Winners and Losers of the 2021 NHL Offseason so Far

It's an expansion year, so a fair amount of offseason activity and chaos was expected in the NHL this summer, but few could have predicted this much. Two marquee players have been on the trade market for months, but it appears that the general managers of the Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues have asked for a little too much for center Jack Eichel and winger Vladimir Tarasenko.
NHLYardbarker

5 Predictions for the Devils Season: Hughes, Goalies, Playoffs & More

Flashback to the 2019 NHL offseason: The New Jersey Devils were coming off of an unexpected playoff appearance, a Hart Trophy-winning winger had dominated the league, and the Devils faithful were riding high. Then, general manager Ray Shero drafted Jack Hughes, traded for Norris Trophy defenseman P.K. Subban, and added one of the Kontinental Hockey League’s (KHL) leading scorers in Nikita Gusev.
NHLYardbarker

Devils Need Boqvist to Raise Up His Game in 2021-22

The New Jersey Devils had maybe the most active offseason of any NHL team. They signed Dougie Hamilton to a seven-year, $63 million deal and acquired Ryan Graves to improve their defense. They shored up their goaltending by signing Jonathan Bernier and added a top-six winger in Tomas Tatar. But even with all their additions, there’s still room for the team’s youth to earn spots on their NHL roster.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: GM Steve Yzerman is up to his old tricks again

The Detroit Red Wings settled on a two-year extension with forward Adam Erne over the weekend. The deal is worth a reported $4.2 million, with a very affordable $2.1 million per season. As I filtered through the social media platforms to gauge the fan base’s initial reaction, I found that...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Rangers And Sabres.

It's been a quiet week over the NHL landscape but there might be a biggie brewing. While most of the blockbuster trades are in the books, we might have the biggest one yet ahead. Buffalo Sabres disgruntled captain Jack Eichel has yet to find a new home, but he could...
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLPensBurgh

Where do the Penguins currently stand among Metropolitan Division teams?

We have reached the point in the NHL offseason where most of the significant moves around the league have already been made. The top free agents are all signed. There could still be some significant trades (Jack Eichel?), but most of the major ones probably already happened. Rosters may not...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and Phil Kessel

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: The trade market often goes stale this far into the free agency period. With the second week of August upon us, things often go quiet. It is why when Don Sweeney went looking for options to replace David Krejci, there were none. Even any Christian Dvorak talks went nowhere fast. For now, Bruce Cassidy has a plan.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Maple Leafs Trade Defenseman To Bruins.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a trade on Monday. The team has acquired defenseman James Greenway and his signing rights from the Toronto Maple Leafs. In return the Leafs will receive "future considerations". Green was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft and...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Make Coaching Changes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced some changes in the organization on Friday. A couple of former Bruins have been named to some positions within the organization. Chris Kelly has been named assistant coach for the Boston Bruins while Adam McQuaid will take over Kelly's spot as...
NHLSports Illustrated

Which Teams Will Regret Their New UFA Signings the Most?

The free agency season is always one that leaves some teams repenting deals they made after time passes. Which off-season deals could cause problems down the road this time around?. THE HOCKEY NEWS MAGAZINE. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL...
NHLNBC Sports

How much will Jets’ defense improve after big offseason changes?

Like plenty of other NHL teams, the Winnipeg Jets have been busy trying to improve their defense during this offseason. Rather than adding splashy free-agent defensemen, the Jets instead explored trades, landing Nate Schmidt and Brenden Dillon. Maybe most crucially, they didn’t lose deeply underrated defenseman Dylan DeMelo to the...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Runors: St. Louis Blues, and the Boston Bruins

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong is trying his attention to his restricted free agents. Once they are taken care of, it doesn’t seem likely that they will have the room for UFA forward Tyler Bozak, unless they are able to move Vladimir Tarasenko and his contract.
NHLphillyhockeynow.com

Gilbert: Fletcher’s offseason additions improve Flyers in all areas

The Philadelphia Flyers are going to have a different roster, look, and feel to them this coming season. After a season full of blowout losses, embarrassing defeats, and too-little-too-late “comebacks,” Chuck Fletcher shook things up this offseason. Fletcher addressed the Flyers’ biggest needs on the blue line, traded away one...
NHLYardbarker

Red Wings Top Line Could Dangerous, If They Stay Healthy

There are a lot of things to like about the Detroit Red Wings as a whole. General manager Steve Yzerman has done an excellent job of creating a bright future for the franchise while acquiring slightly older players who may not be as valued on other teams. One of the players that they acquired was the young Washington Capitals forward, Jakub Vrana. They traded the third big piece of the top line, Anthony Mantha, in exchange for him, Richard Panik, and two draft picks. He performed valiantly, and was the reason a lot of new people tuned into games. However, due to injuries to other teammates and possible linemates, we didn’t get to see everything at its best. It’s a new season and a new beginning, which means a fully healthy lineup. It wouldn’t shock me at all if the first line is one of the best in the league.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers

Jim Matheson: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland isn’t going to trade goaltender Mikko Koskinen and a high draft pick or a top prospect for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. He won’t do it now and likely not ever. They will run with Mike Smith and Koskinen. Koskinen is a good goalie to play 30 games or so, though he isn’t a $4.5 million goalie.
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: Grading Three Of The Team’s Offseason Moves

Duncan Keith #2, Chicago Blackhawks Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports. The Edmonton Oilers have made multiple moves this offseason. Most of which have had plenty of backlash from fans around the city, and around the league. Today, I’ll analyze three of the moves they made, grade them, and give an overall recap of my thoughts regarding the move. Have they become a better team now? I don’t think so.

