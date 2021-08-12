Yutan Public Schools awarded $100,000 grant
YUTAN – Yutan Public Schools received a $100,000 grant to improve curriculum and hands-on opportunities for students in welding and informational technology classes. The Nebraska Career and Technical Education Department through the Nebraska Department of Education offers school districts an opportunity to apply for grants. The purpose of the reVISION Action Grant is to improve, modernize and expand career and technical education (CTE) programs to align with the state’s economic priorities and workforce demands.wahoo-ashland-waverly.com
Comments / 0