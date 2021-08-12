Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Maroon 5 to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for Blossom show

By Troy L. Smith, Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Maroon 5 announced Wednesday it will require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from the last 48 hours to attend shows. Those protocols will be in place for the band′s show at Blossom Music Center on Aug. 26, as well as its concert at Riverbend Music Center on Aug. 28. Fans will be required to provide proof of vaccination or negative test to security before entering the venues.

