Kenton, OH

Kenton Top Twenty Camp Taking Place this Week

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenton High School’s Top Twenty Camp has been going on this week. Vocal music Director Todd Daquino said the camp got started on Monday, “It’s been going very well. We have 31 kids this year, 19 girls and 12 boys, and they are doing a back to school show theme, which is kind of nice given we’re kind of moving towards some normalcy this school year. “We’re doing songs that talk about a cliché high school, so we have different kinds of clicks. We have the jocks and the nerds and the cheerleaders and things trying to structure a show that really is all about the school experience.”

