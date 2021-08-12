Cancel
Animals

New federal rule protects southern resident orcas down coast

Middletown Press
 4 days ago

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A federal rule that went into effect July 30 expands protected habitat for the endangered southern resident orcas down the West Coast. The Center for Biological Diversity pushed for the protections, which designate 15,910 square miles of habitat for wildlife. The protections will expand those in the Salish Sea and along the coasts of Washington and Oregon, down to California’s Point Sur, the Kitsap Sun reported.

