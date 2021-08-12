Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama and Steve Sarkisian’s RPO game

By Casey Sully
Posted by 
Weekly Spiral
Weekly Spiral
 4 days ago

The Alabama Crimson Tide lived off of RPOs with Steve Sarkisian and Mac Jones in 2020. Over 50% of their run game implemented RPOs and that allowed Alabama to call two plays in the huddle. They would use more widely accepted versions of RPOs like bubble and flash, but they’d also tie in quick game concepts to their run game like Dragon, Lion, and Stick.

Alabama loved to run power and counter which brings an extra lineman to the play-side and puts defenses at an even greater disadvantage. On those power schemes, the Alabama offense is holding one defender with the RPO while simultaneously adding a blocker to the play-side and creating a +2 man-advantage. They’d then tie those power looks into their regular pass pro. They’d also implement double moves and regular drop back looks off of their same RPO route concepts.

RPO Types

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4RDr_0bPUDFVh00

There are two general types of RPOs. Replacement RPOs and stretch RPOs. Alabama and Steve Sarkisian ran both. In replacement RPOs you’re replacing the read player with a route from a receiver. In stretch RPOs, you’re running away and outside from interior defenders which stresses them horizontally. For Alabama’s replacement RPOs, that means slants or glance routes. Alabama ran a ton of power and counter schemes and especially loved their guard and H counter attached to a Lion concept outside which uses two slants.

Counter/Lion

Here, Mac Jones and Alabama are reading the release of the receiver as they run their G/H counter. If he wins inside and gets a clean release, Mac Jones will throw the ball. With the linebacker so tight inside, there’s nobody to get under the route outside except the corner guarding it. As soon as Jones sees the receiver get off the line of scrimmage and cleanly into their route, he pulls the ball and throws the slant behind the linebackers that are filling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYpGF_0bPUDFVh00
Steve Sarkisian likes to attach quick game concepts to his RPOs

Conversely, when the defense leaves guys back to help protect the slant window, whether with a safety or a slow-filling linebacker, that allows Alabama to get additional blockers to the play-side against a passive defense. Later in their game against Georgia, the Bull Dogs defense used some two-safety looks and rotate one safety down to close the slant window and then continue down to contribute to the run. That still leaves them late to fill, though, and Alabama would happily run it with Najee Harris.

Counter/Bubble

Alabama would use those slants behind filling linebackers and force defenses to play with two safeties and then they would stretch the defense with the same run scheme but with bubbles and motions to force defenders out of position horizontally. If they commit to the pulling linemen, they can’t get out to the sideline. Here, as soon as Mac Jones sees that his receiver has won leverage running outside, he knows he’s throwing the ball. Since the defender is running with them in man, the outside receiver can run a slant which pulls that defender in and opens up a lot of space outside for the bubble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEJat_0bPUDFVh00

Alabama would routinely stress defenses with pulling linemen, motion, and horizontal stretches. Whichever way defenses adjusted, Alabama would throw or hand off based on their movement. That’s the nature of RPOs and it gave favorable looks to their offense all year.

Wide Zone/Bubble

The bubble RPO was particularly effective for them off of running wide zone the other direction. Najee Harris demanded a ton of attention and the horizontal flow from the zone fake would pull defenders away from the bubble and give Alabama’s receivers a ton of space to work with.

You can see how powerful that run action is here against Tennessee. On the snap, all the linebackers and the run-side safety commit to plugging on the wide zone. That leaves two defenders close to the line of scrimmage to try and defend the bubble against two blockers. The only free hitter that the defense has is the safety that’s15 yards away.

Pass Pro

Since Alabama loved to run so much counter and power, they’d also use that blocking scheme in their pass protection to sell their run and RPO game. Here, that forces the safety down a step to protect the glance (deep slant) route that he’s been seeing from the single receiver. In turn, that allows for the deep post from the other side of the field to get behind him and it’s a big gain for Alabama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSlsr_0bPUDFVh00
Steve Sarkisian uses similar blocking schemes in pass pro to make everything look the same

Double Moves

When teams would get overly aggressive to the bubble and RPO game, they’d run the same looks but release their usual blockers on wheels, posts, and other double moves to take advantage of defenders that are flying up to stop the bubble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ylz5t_0bPUDFVh00

Final Thoughts

Alabama and Steve Sarkisian’s RPO game was simple, but incredibly effective. It got their skill guys out in space and allowed them to get a numbers advantage in the run game. Without an incredibly disciplined defense, it was almost impossible to stop and Alabama rode their RPO game all the way to the College Football Championship.

Comments / 0

Weekly Spiral

Weekly Spiral

4
Followers
42
Post
218
Views
ABOUT

Weekly Spiral strives to provide some of the highest level yet understandable football analysis. By using All-22 coaching footage, we are able to add extra insight to explain current trends, big plays, player breakdowns, and schematic philosophies. Weekly Spiral aims to make the complexities of football approachable to everyone: from casual fans and diehards to players and coaches.

 https://weeklyspiral.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpo#College Football#American Football#Rpo#The Alabama Crimson Tide#Dragon Lion#Counter Lion Here#G H#Bull Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin trolls Steve Sarkisian after seeing viral clip from Texas senator

Lane Kiffin just couldn’t help himself after seeing this video clip. If you missed the viral clip that’s been going around the internet the last few days, Texas State Senator Lois Kolkhorst had a vicious exchange with Texas President Jay Hartzell after he said the Longhorns have “been winning but not like we like to win.”
Texas State247Sports

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian breaks silence on Longhorns' move to SEC

It has been a week since the SEC presidents unanimously voted to allow both the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners into the conference. The Big 12 grant of rights contract expires in the summer of 2025, and as of now, Texas and OU are scheduled to begin SEC completion in time for the ’25 college football season.
Texas State247Sports

Steve Sarkisian reveals plan for choosing Texas' starting QB

It is the dawning of a new era for the Texas Longhorns football program, in more ways than one. Not only does Steve Sarkisian take over head coaching duties following a four-year stint from Tom Herman, but for the first time in four years, someone other than Sam Ehlinger will be taking snaps at quarterback.
Texas StateKXAN

Steve Sarkisian optimistic heading into first training camp at Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian’s certainly not lacking for confidence as he heads into his first training camp a Texas. “I think we’re plenty talented to compete for a championship,” Sarkisian said. “Now, what I need to recognize is are we playing at a level to compete for a championship, but I do believe we have the talent, we have the depth to do it, I think we’ve put in a lot of really good work over eight months and now we’ve gotta kinda tie it all together. Quite frankly, I feel really good.”
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Steve Sarkisian plans to unleash Texas RB Bijan Robinson in 2021

AUSTIN – Bijan Robinson never received more than 17 touches in nine games as a true freshman. In fact, Texas' five-star running back averaged just 11.2 combined carries and receptions per game despite producing 8.9 yards per opportunity. Robinson often vanished for long stretches, sometimes sitting out entire offensive series...
Texas State247Sports

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian previews fall camp

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas football is back in the air as the Longhorns prepare to kickoff fall camp Friday. First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have spent the summer getting the game plan going for the upcoming football season while the Longhorns were under the direction of Texas director of football performance Torre Becton.
Texas StateDallas News

Bijan Robinson, Steve Sarkisian’s quick bond could be key to unlocking Texas’ offensive potential

For all Steve Sarkisian’s history as a quarterback savant, the most important position on the field won’t be the focal point for Texas this season. That spot is reserved for running back Bijan Robinson, who flashed enough potential in just 86 carries last season as a true freshman to win Sarkisian’s unqualified endorsement. No matter whether Casey Thompson or Hudson Card win the quarterback competition, Robinson’s productivity may be the biggest factor in just how much progress Texas makes in Sarkisian’s first season.
FootballPosted by
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian compares Bijan Robinson to this former USC superstar

Steve Sarkisian has seen many running backs over his 21-year college coaching career. But one very dynamic player comes to mind when the first-year Texas head coach thinks about his sophomore running back Bijan Robinson: Reggie Bush. Sarkisian was USC’s quarterback coach from 2005-2006, so he had a front-row seat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy