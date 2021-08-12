Cancel
Harris County, TX

'Warrior mindset' police training proliferated. Then, high-profile deaths put it under scrutiny.

By Max Hauptman
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthan Murray was shot five times by a sheriff's deputy on May 4, 2019. Murray, 25, was killed in a wooded area behind the Parkside at Mirabeau apartment complex in Spokane Valley, Wash. Two deputies had responded to a call of a "disorderly person" running on the apartment grounds. The 911 caller said that there were children nearby and that the person appeared to be intoxicated. When deputies arrived, a chain-link fence separated them from Murray. One deputy's report described him as having an "unsteady gait" and a "distant stare." When Murray began to walk away toward the woods, the deputies separated, each searching for a way through the fence. One of them, Joseph Wallace, found a spot where he could squeeze through, and he bounded toward the tree line. Within a couple of minutes, he had caught up to Murray and at 5:42 p.m. - 16 minutes after arriving at the scene - "Shots fired!" rang out on the dispatch radio.

