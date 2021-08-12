Dearborn Public Schools looking to fill more than 100 open positions
DEARBORN — As the new school year looms right around the corner, the Dearborn Public School District is hiring for many positions throughout the district. Outside of Detroit, Dearborn Public Schools is one of the largest employers in Wayne County, with nearly 2,800 staff members, including more than 1,000 non-teaching staff. The district is seeking to hire more than 100 people to fill vacant roles.www.arabamericannews.com
