4 ways companies can help solve the childcare crisis

I was distressed to learn that the city pool is cutting swim hours, particularly since the new hours privilege adults over children. While children and adults will continue to share the pool from Friday through Sunday, adults will have 14 extra hours to swim during the week (7-12 Monday and Wednesday and 6-8 on Tuesday and Thursday), when children are not allowed in. During this long, hot summer, when children have no soccer, no baseball, and now limited swimming, this hardly seems fair. Surely a more equitable plan can be worked out. I have a couple of suggestions: