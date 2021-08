We’ve made it to mid August, we can see the RPM trends of Q4 up ahead! If you’re unfamiliar with RPMs, it’s similar to CPMs, but it measures how much the publisher makes for every 1,000 times the page is viewed. Many factors go into the RPM that we can’t control (content niche, advertiser, time of year, traffic type, page format, device, and more!) but did you know there are changes you can make to your site that will improve the user experience, while also increasing that RPM? Let’s take a look at these 6 changes you can implement today! Exceptional Content Creating...