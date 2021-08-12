Secretary of Commerce’s road in public service included Pfeiffer experience

Application for a certificate of convenience and necessity to replace and upgrade its Sapps Run Sewage Lift Station and Route 73 Sewage Lift Station. On April 14, 2021, Whitehall Public Service District filed an application for a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity for approval to replace and upgrade 2 high capacity pumping stations on the system, known as the Sapps Run Sewage Lift Station and Route 73 Sewage Lift Station. Both of these pumping stations have been experiencing exceptional maintenance and capacity issues. Both lift stations will be replaced and upgraded in capacity. The District estimates that the project will cost approximately $2,293,000. The District intends to borrow the project cost thru a local bank. The term sheet, dated August 28, 2020, confirms a 15 year loan at a then stated interest rate of 2.24%.