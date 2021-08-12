Cancel
Trimble County, KY

Dale welcomed as new football coach at TCHS media day

By Special to The Banner
mytrimblenews.com
 4 days ago

Trimble County High School welcomed J.P. Dale to his first head coaching position with open arms and a barbecue dinner on Thursday at the school’s football media day. Dale has previously served as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Scott County and Lloyd Memorial, in addition to stints on the coaching staffs at Carroll County and Hanover College. Parents and players are both excited for the changes he can bring to the Raiders’ program.

