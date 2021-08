Leopard prints have taken over Christian Dior, or at least the store in Seoul and it’s kinda odd considering the latest styles of purses remain feminine and the classic Dior Toile de Jouy pattern. K-actress Suzy was photographed in a store tour which is common with brand ambassadors where it’s less posing with the couture products and more lively in being seen wearing the outfits and hanging around the store. Suzy is wearing a white off-shoulder bell sleeve top paired with black long skirt completed with black military style boots. I love the top and bottom separately but it does contrast as two styles that would never be seen with each other if the styles were women. It’s great to see Suzy out and about and of course she continues to always shine with her well styled youthful beauty.