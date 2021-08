APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Even though weather and COVID-19 threw a wrench into the fundraiser’s plans, the 2021 U.S. Venture Open was able to raise over $4 million. According to officials, more than 500 partners and donors raised $4,156,262 million at the U.S. Venture Open. Over the past three decades, the event has raised over $55 million.