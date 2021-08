As I approach 30, I've been introduced to some ailments that eluded me in my early twenties, like two-day hangovers and neck and back pain that shows up seemingly out of nowhere and lingers for weeks. After one recent night of sleeping funny (or maybe it was hunching over my computer all day...hard to say!), I was left with a stiff, sore neck that haunted me for days. I was getting desperate for relief and my boyfriend was sick of hearing me complain. But just as I was about to book a trip to the chiropractor, Travis Barker's new line of CBD products showed up at my door. (Yes, that Travis Barker of Blink-182 and Kourtney Kardashian fame.)